Woman sarpanch, three others held for assaulting, disrobing son's live-in partner in Gujarat

Vyara, Nov 25 (PTI) The police have arrested a woman sarpanch, her husband and two others for allegedly assaulting and disrobing their son's live-in partner in Gujarat's Tapi district, an official said on Saturday.

Advertisment

A first information report (FIR) was registered based on a complaint lodged by the 26-year-old woman and the police have arrested Sunita Chaudhary, sarpanch of Borkhadi village in Vyara taluka, her husband Ajit and two others, an official said.

The complainant, a divorcee, fell in love with Chaudhary's unmarried son a year ago and the two recently started living together in a rented house in Vyara town, he said.

According to the police, Sunita, Ajit and two others met the couple at Kapura village and asked them to go with them on Thursday evening.

Advertisment

After dropping their son at one place on the way, the accused took the complainant to a secluded place near Khushalpura village and abused her for 'trapping' him.

Sunita allegedly beat the woman with a stick while the other three held her. She also cut the complainant's hair using scissors while her husband kicked the woman.

As per the FIR, Sunita also removed the woman's jeans and warned her that she would have her killed if she was seen with her son again.

After the accused left, the woman's mother reached the spot with local police personnel. Subsequently, a complaint was lodged. PTI COR KA ARU