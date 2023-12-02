Woman sarpanch, two others caught accepting Rs 35,000 bribe in Nagpur

Nagpur, Dec 2 (PTI) A woman sarpanch and two others were caught red-handed while allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 35,000 for issuing a no objection certificate (NOC) in Maharashtra's Nagpur district on Saturday, an official said.

Advertisment

A team from the anti-corruption bureau (ACB) caught Asha Rajurkar, the sarpanch of Khapa (Patan) village, her husband and a gram sevak while accepting the bribe amount at her house, the official said.

The complainant wanted to build a hotel in the village and had approached the accused for a NOC. They allegedly demanded Rs 70,000 to issue the document and accepted Rs 20,000 as the first instalment, he said.

The accused demanded Rs 40,000 more and settled for Rs 35,000 after negotiations, the official said.

Based on a complaint, the ACB laid a trap and caught the accused red-handed, he said, adding that an offence under the Prevention of Corruption Act has been registered. PTI COR ARU