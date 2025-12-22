Woman savours 'fruits' of success in Lonavala council polls, remains rooted in humble business

Pune, Dec 22 (PTI) A woman selling fruits on the roadside in popular hill station of Lonavala in Pune district has emerged as a source of inspiration for ordinary citizens looking for a career in politics after she was elected as a member of the local municipal council.

Despite being elected as a member of the Lonavala Municipal Council (LMC), Bhagyashree Jagtap, who belongs to the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, remains grounded and humble.

On Monday, a day after she emerged victorious in council polls, Jagtap, instead of receiving felicitations and taking part in celebrations, set up her fruit stall, which has been her daily routine for years.

The NCP politician defeated her nearest rival, a BJP candidate, by 608 votes from 11 A panel in Lonavala, a popular weekend getaway located around 120km from Mumbai.

"Selling fruits is our old family business. Though there will be felicitations for winning candidates, for us our old business still remains top priority. So today, we chose to open our stall as usual," said Jagtap as she arranged fruits at her kiosk on the roadside and attended customers.

She maintained she would continue her fruit selling business alongside fulfilling her duties as a councillor and people's representative.

"I will be working to raise people's issues and grievances in the council, but at the same time, I will continue with my fruit selling business as my family's livelihood depends on it," Jagtap insisted.

Her husband, Mahadev Jagtap, sounded supportive and said he would concentrate on the family business, while his newly-elected councillor-wife would focus on taking up issues related to local residents and the hill station at LMC meetings, and seeking their redressal. PTI SPK RSY