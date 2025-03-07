Woman says 'healed by homeopathy' after gunfire attack, Delhi HC refuses to summon accused

New Delhi, Mar 7 (PTI) The Delhi High Court has refused relief on the plea of a woman who claimed of healing her "25 bullet injuries" with the help homeopathy and sought summons to the accused who "attacked her".

Justice Anup J Bhambhani said the orders of the sessions court and the magisterial court, which refused to summon the purported accused persons named in her complaint in 2012, required no interference.

The petitioner woman alleged that she was attacked by certain persons who had "fully loaded" revolvers and a machine gun, following which she suffered the bullet injuries.

The woman said she did not visit any hospital, doctor or surgeon and the "bullets came out" from the head, heart and her hand after she took some homeopathic medicines like Calendula 30, Silicea 30, Arnica 200 to heal her injuries.

Dismissing the petition on March 6, the high court said, "Clearly, no comments are required from this court in relation to the petitioner's testimony." The court said it was "unable to discern any coherence or cogency" in her submissions and observed that the subordinate courts had dismissed her case and said her submissions, aside from the evidence, were ex-facie improbable and unbelievable.

"There was no fault in their orders," the high court said.

The sessions court, it added, had also expressed that it was "reserving" its comments on her "psychological state".

The high court referred to the sessions court saying the allegations were "patently absurd" and "improbable" as if her story was to be believed, the bullets would be embedded deep in her heart, head and other parts on account of being shot from close range, making to impossible for her to survive "such a murderous assault" without a series of surgeries. PTI ADS AMK