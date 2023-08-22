Woman says she lost her job for praising Oommen Chandy; Kerala Govt denies it

Kottayam: As the much-awaited Puthuppally bypoll is just days away, a political row has erupted in Kerala over the removal of a temporary woman sweeper from a state-run veterinary centre in the constituency here.

When the opposition Congress came out in support of the woman, who claimed that she lost her job because she had praised former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy in a television programme, the CPI(M)-led LDF government denied the charges saying there was no politics behind her removal.

P O Sathi Amma, who had been working as a temporary sweeper for some time at the veterinary centre, said that a reporter of a TV channel had recently taken a soundbite from her for its programme, in which she spoke about the support and assistance that her family had received from Chandy during their time of distress.

The 52-year-old woman also said during the programme that Chandy Oommen, the son of the late Congress stalwart, would win the Puthuppally bypoll .

A newspaper report on Tuesday quoted Sathi Amma as saying that after the TV programme was telecast earlier this week, she was asked not to come for duty anymore by authorities in the animal husbandry department.

Strongly condemning her removal from service, Congress's bypoll candidate Chandy Oommen said the incident indicates that anyone in the state who speaks against the government would face the same fate.

"There is no freedom of expression in Kerala under the Left government," he told reporters amidst his campaign in Puthuppally.

Taking a dig at the ruling CPI (M), he said these moves come from those who are waxing eloquent about freedom and democracy.

"There is no freedom here...no democracy. Even those who speak their opinions are being expelled (from their job). This is not the situation of any particular individual but an indication for everyone," he said.

His father Oommen Chandy was a leader who had been hunted down by his political opponents, he claimed, and now a woman even lost her job for saying good words about him.

Sharing similar views, senior Congress leader and Leader of Opposition in the State Assembly V D Satheesan said Sathi Amma was a symbol of the Pinarayi Vijayan government's intolerance.

Saying that it was an incident that had hurt everyone, he said Oommen Chandy was a leader who had stood by her family when they faced difficulties in their life.

"She openly revealed this to media. Is this the reason for her removal? Does she not have any freedom to say this?," he asked.

The woman was denied her means of livelihood in the name of political animosity and intolerance, the LoP further charged adding that the Congress party would extend all support to her.

Meanwhile, Animal Husbandry Department sources said the woman was recruited through the all-women network Kudumbashree and was removed as her tenure ended.

Animal Husbandry Minister J Chinchu Rani also dismissed allegations of political interference in the removal of Sathi Amma from the temporary job and gave an elaborate explanation.

She said it was actually another woman who was recruited through a local Kudumbashree unit for the vacant post some time ago but, instead of her, Sathi Amma was working during the period -- and a complaint was received in this regard from a farmer recently.

During the inspection carried out by the deputy director, it was found that Sathi Amma was working in place of the person actually recruited for the job, the minister said.

It is based on these findings that she was removed from the job; it had nothing to do with her remarks praising Chandy, Chinchu Rani claimed.