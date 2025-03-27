Powai woman underwent nose surgery after being brutally attacked by pitbull and doberman

Mumbai: A 37-year-old woman scientist suffered multiple injuries and had to undergo a nose reconstruction surgery after two pet dogs of a man residing in the neighbourhood attacked her in Mumbai's Powai area, police said on Thursday.

The two canines -- a pitbull and a doberman -- are owned Divesh Virk, and were under the care of his driver and house maid when the incident took place on March 22 morning, an official said, adding a case has been registered against the three persons.

Richa Kaushik-Arora, a research scientist working with a private firm, was walking towards her flat, which is under renovation, at Jal Vayu Vihar in Powai, the official said.

The accused maid and the driver arrived there in a car along with the dogs belonging to Virk, who has a house in a neighbouring building.

The maid lost control of the dogs' leashes, following which both the canines attacked the woman, causing injuries to her face, nose, hands and legs, the official said.

The woman was rushed to a private hospital by another resident and her father-in-law. She underwent a nose reconstruction surgery, the official said.

After being alerted, the Powai police reached the spot.

Based on the complaint filed by the woman, the Powai police on March 23 registered the case against the three persons and were conducting a probe into it, the official said.