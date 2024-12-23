Woman selling e-cigarettes at Gurugram kiosk arrested

Gurugram, Dec 23 (PTI) A woman was arrested for possession and sale of banned e-cigarettes and foreign cigarettes here at a kiosk, police said on Monday.

Police said 26 boxes of illegal items were recovered from her possession on Sunday.

According to police, the woman was selling banned e-cigarettes and foreign cigarettes at a kiosk near Machan Ahata in Sector 29, Gurugram. The accused Neetu Chhikara is a resident of Civil Lines, they added.

"We have recovered nine boxes of illegal e-cigarettes and 17 boxes of illegal foreign cigarettes from her possession. A case was registered against her under relevant sections of the Cigarette and Tobacco Products Act at Sector 29 police station and a probe is underway," a Gurugram Police spokesperson said. PTI COR SKY SKY