Woman sentenced to life imprisonment for killing female roommate in Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar, Jan 31 (PTI) A court here has sentenced a woman to life in jail for murdering her female friend seven years ago.

The 3rd Additional District and Sessions Judge, Himanshu Sekhar Mallick, convicted Anisha Mitra for the murder of her roommate Alakananda Das.

The court delivered the judgment on Friday based on the statements of 10 witnesses and other documents along with scientific evidence, an official said.

According to the prosecution, the murder took place on January 19, 2019, at a rented house in Gouri Nagar under Lingaraj police station area in the city.

Das and Mitra had been staying together for a long time. Mitra slit Das’s throat with the help of a kitchen knife.

During investigation, it was found that Mitra was strongly opposed to Das’s marriage and had insisted that she cancel it. The convict allegedly feared that their friendship would break if Das got married, police said.

The incident had sparked statewide outrage after reports emerged that a woman had killed her female roommate over a marriage dispute.