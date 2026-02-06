Woman seriously injured after being hacked by relative over parking dispute in Kerala

Thiruvananthapuram, Feb 6 (PTI) A 34-year-old woman was seriously injured after she was allegedly hacked by her relative over a dispute regarding parking a scooter in front of a house at Kilimanoor here on Friday, police said.

The injured woman was identified as Sindhu, a native of Ponganad near Kilimanoor.

Police said they are searching for Sindhu’s uncle, Manikuttan, who allegedly attacked her with a machete.

According to police, the incident occurred in the morning when Sindhu, after dropping her daughter at a tuition centre, was returning home.

She parked her scooter on the way near Manikuttan’s house, which reportedly led to an argument between the two, police said.

In a fit of rage, Manikuttan allegedly hacked Sindhu, causing serious injuries to both her hands.

Police said Sindhu was rushed to Thiruvananthapuram Medical College Hospital, where she is scheduled to undergo emergency surgery.

Kilimanoor police launched an investigation, and efforts are on to trace the accused.

Police also said there had been similar arguments between Sindhu and Manikuttan in the past over parking the vehicle. PTI TBA TBA KH