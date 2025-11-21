Woman seriously injured in bear attack in Uttarakhand, loses left eye

Dehradun, Nov 21 (PTI) A woman who was seriously injured in a bear attack in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district is undergoing treatment at AIIMS Rishikesh, officials said on Friday, adding that she had lost her left eye and partially lost vision in her right eye.

Rameshwari Devi was admitted to the Burn and Plastic Surgery ward with severe head injuries and broken facial bones. On Wednesday morning, she was attacked by a bear while she was collecting grass in a forest.

Devi's family, police, and forest department teams found her on Thursday morning. She had been lying injured in the forest for about 24 hours in a seriously injured condition near a Banj tree on a 70-80 meter steep hill slope, about two and a half kilometres away from the Bamnath-Pokhari motor road.

The rescue team took Devi to the Community Health Centre, Pokhari, with the help of a stretcher, where she was given first aid. After this, she was sent by helicopter to Rishikesh AIIMS for better treatment.

The doctors said that Devi has lost her left eye and has also lost vision partially in her right eye.