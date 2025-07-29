Woman seriously injured in leopard attack in UP's Gorakhpur

Gorakhpur, Jul 29 (PTI) A woman was left seriously injured in a leopard attack in Uttar Pradesh's Gorakhpur on Monday, officials said.

The incident took place around 5 am on Monday when Geeta Devi was plucking flowers near her house. She was suddenly attacked by the animal and sustained serious injuries to her face, officials added.

She was rushed to the district hospital, where doctors administered anti-rabies vaccines and gave her six stitches. Initially, the injuries were suspected to be caused by a dog, but doctors raised doubts, a local forest official said.

The real cause came to light later, when the CCTV footage from a nearby building, shared by a friend of her son, showed a leopard roaming in the area around 4 am, the official added. Forest officials have confirmed that the animal captured in the CCTV footage is a leopard and launched a search and rescue operation to trace the animal.

Residents also reported that the same leopard had entered a house in the locality and tried to attack a goat, but fled after they raised an alarm.

District Forest Officer Vikas Yadav urged residents to stay indoors and keep their homes locked while the rescue operation is underway.