Woman set ablaze at home in Kerala dies

Kannur, Aug 21 (PTI) A 39 year-old woman died on Thursday after being set on fire by a man known to her in this north Kerala district, a police official said.

The victim was set ablaze by the accused at her residence in Uruvanchal, near Kuttiyattor after he trespassed into the house, police said.

According to the official, Jijesh, set Praveena, wife of Ajeesh, on fire at her home on Wednesday.

The woman, who suffered over 70 per cent burns, was rushed to Kannur Government Medical College Hospital in Pariyaram, where she died on Thursday morning, said police.

Jijesh, who also suffered severe burns, is admitted to the hospital.

As per the FIR, Jijesh trespassed into the house and set Praveena on fire.

The neighbours said that Praveena's father-in-law and mother-in-law, along with the sister-in-law's children, were at the house at the time of the incident.

Her husband, Ajeesh, is abroad.

Police sources said that Jijesh first reached the doorstep and asked for water.

Later, he entered the house and walked to the kitchen, where Praveen was seated. He took out a bottle of petrol, poured it over the victim, and set her on fire. Jijesh also suffered burns in the incident, said police.

Hearing Praveena scream, neighbours reached the house and doused the fire before she was rushed to the hospital, said a police official.

Mayyil police had registered a case against Jijesh under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) section 332(a) (house-trespass to commit offence) and 109(1) (murder attempt).

Following the death of Praveena, police will charge Jijesh with murder.

A preliminary probe by police revealed that Praveena and Jijesh knew each other. However, a police officer added that the reason for the act is yet to be ascertained. PTI TBA TGB SA