Woman set ablaze by son of man she accused of molestation dies in Indore hospital

Indore, Oct 18 (PTI) A 19-year-old woman from Madhya Pradesh’s Khandwa district who was set on fire by the son of a man she accused of molestation has succumbed to her injuries, a police official said on Friday.

Khandwa Superintendent of Police (SP) Manoj Kumar Rai said the woman died at the Government Maharaja Yeshwantrao Hospital in Indore late Thursday night.

Arjun Balai (22) had doused the woman with petrol and set her on fire on October 12, the SP said.

The woman had accused Arjun of pressuring her to withdraw her complaint which had led to the registration of a molestation case against his father Mangilal Balai.

After he attacked the woman, Arjun was arrested for attempting to murder and was subsequently sent to judicial custody, Rai said.

He said murder charges will now be added to the FIR against Arjun.

According to police, the woman was allegedly molested by Mangilal on October 7.

A court granted bail to Mangilal on October 8, a day after his arrest on charges of molestation, police added. PTI HWP MAS NR