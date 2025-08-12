Woman set on fire by brothers-in-law over land dispute in Haryana's Nuh

Gurugram, Aug 12 (PTI) A woman suffered 65 per cent burn injuries after she was allegedly set on fire by her brothers-in-law over a land dispute in Haryana's Nuh district, police said on Tuesday.

According to police, the victim was identified as Mubeena, wife of Ali Sher.

Ali Sher told the police that he had been involved in a land dispute with his brother for a long time. Their dispute has turned violent earlier as well.

He said, "On Monday, my brothers entered my house. They beat me up and then poured inflammable substance on my wife and set her on fire." Hearing her screams, their neighbours rushed to the spot and tried to help Mubeena. She was taken to a hospital in a serious condition.

SHO Jasvir Singh said that Mubeena suffered 65 per cent burn injuries and is undergoing treatment. "She is not in a condition to record the statement. We will register a case soon, and action will be taken as per the law." PTI COR HIG HIG