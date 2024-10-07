Woman set on fire by cousin in UP village

Banda (UP), Oct 7 (PTI) A woman was set on fire allegedly by her cousin brother in Palhari village here, police said on Monday.

The 33-year-old accused Rambabu sprinkled petrol on his cousin and set her on fire at around 8 pm on Sunday, Circle officer, Rajiv Pratap Singh said.

The woman jumped into a drain flowing next to the house to douse the fire, he said, adding she has been admitted to a trauma centre in a critical condition.

The woman, a mother of three, has suffered 80 percent burns.

The victim has been living with her mother after her husband abandoned her.

The officer said the reason behind the crime is yet to be ascertained and three police teams are searching possible hideouts of the accused.