Woman sets herself ablaze after tiff with husband in UP's Lalitpur; critical

Jhansi (UP), Oct 22 (PTI) A 30-year-old woman suffered severe burn injuries after she allegedly set herself on fire following a domestic dispute with her husband in Uttar Pradesh’s Lalitpur district, police said on Wednesday.

The incident took place in Banpur area on Tuesday evening, they said.

According to Lalitpur Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Kalu Singh, Aarti (30), wife of Sanju Raja, poured a flammable substance on her body and set herself ablaze after a quarrel with her husband at their home in Barai village.

“She was initially admitted to Lalitpur district hospital in a critical condition, and later referred to Jhansi Medical College as her condition deteriorated,” Singh said.

In her statement to police, the woman alleged that her husband had refused to let her visit her parental home, due to which she took the step.

The ASP said that no formal complaint has been lodged by the woman’s family so far. "But necessary action will be taken once a written complaint is received." Police personnel have been sent to the hospital to investigate the incident, he added. PTI COR ABN ABN KVK KVK