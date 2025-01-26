Woman sets herself on fire in Rajasthan

Jaipur, Jan 26 (PTI) A woman allegedly set herself on fire in Rajasthan's Udaipur district, police said on Sunday.

The incident occurred on Saturday evening, they said, adding that the woman has been admitted to the hospital for treatment.

Deputy Superintendent of Police Chhagan Rajpurohit said that Bhavna Yadav (28) took the step after an altercation with her husband. She suffered 80 percent burn injuries and is undergoing treatment in the hospital.

No case has been registered so far, he said.