Woman sets herself on fire in UP's Sambhal over marriage with lover

Sambhal (UP), Oct 17 (PTI) A 30-year-old woman set herself on fire Thursday merely 150 feet away from the Sarai police outpost reportedly in frustration over not being able to marry the man she loved.

Constables Kapil Sandhu and Abhimanyu also suffered burns on their hands trying to douse the flames, Superintendent of Police KK Bishnoi said.

The officer said the woman, Nazia, had filed a complaint at the Sambhal Police Station saying she was in a relationship with one Gul Azeem for two years and that she wanted to marry him.

It was found that the man was working in Punjab, he said.

Later, the woman again came to the police station and asked why the police were not getting her married to the man and tried to immolate herself, he said.

The condition of the woman was stated to be stable and she was recovering at a hospital.

Local SHO Anuj Kumar Tomar said an FIR was registered against Gul Azeem under BNS section 69 (sexual intercourse by deceitful means) and a probe is on in the matter. PTI COR ABN ABN VN VN