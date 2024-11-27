Woman sets herself, two minor daughters on fire in Gujarat

Bhavnagar, Nov 27 (PTI) A 32-year-old woman and her two minor daughters suffered serious burns after she set herself and the children on fire in Gujarat’s Bhavnagar district on Wednesday, an official said.

Nayanaben Gohil, her nine-year-old daughter Pratiksha and the younger child Urvashi are battling for their lives at a government hospital after the incident in Hathab village, an official said. Police did not provide Urvashi’s age.

Her husband Bhavesh Gohil rushed the three to a nearby hospital in a private vehicle. They were then taken to a government hospital in Bhavnagar city, police said.

The woman has been admitted to the surgical intensive care unit (SICU), while the two girls are in the emergency ward of the trauma centre, the official said.

Police are yet to ascertain why Nayanaben took such a step, he said, adding that a probe is underway. PTI COR KA NR