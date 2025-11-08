Woman sets mother-in-law ablaze in Andhra Pradesh

Visakhapatnam, Nov 8 (PTI) A 30-year-old woman got her mother-in-law tied to a chair, blindfolded, sprinkled petrol and set her ablaze here as she was enraged by the latter’s interference in the misunderstandings between her and her husband, said a police official on Saturday.

Police said Lalitha Devi (30) got her mother-in-law Jayanti Kanakamahalakshmi (63) to engage in a 'donga police' (police and thief) game with her eight-year-old daughter. She committed the crime on Friday at around 10 AM.

"Daughter-in-law (Devi) killed her mother-in-law (Kanakamahalakshmi) by pouring petrol on her and setting her ablaze. Devi was enraged at Kanakamahalakshmi as she was interfering in the misunderstandings she had with her husband," the official told PTI.

Seeing her grandmother screaming for her life, Devi's daughter attempted to go near her and in that process she also suffered burn injuries, the official said.

Later, Devi informed her priest husband that Kanakamahalakshmi received burns due to a short circuit from the television.

When police reached the spot, and during an investigation, it led to the arrest of Devi.

Meanwhile, Devi's daughter is undergoing treatment for her burn injuries, police added. PTI STH KH