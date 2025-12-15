Woman severely injured in fall from hotel balcony in Bengaluru's Kundalahalli

Bengaluru, Dec 15 (PTI) A woman was severely injured after allegedly falling from the fourth-floor balcony of a hotel here, police said on Monday.

The woman (22) checked into the hotel with her friends the previous night to celebrate a birthday.

The group, consisting of three women and four men, had booked three rooms at the hotel in Kundalahalli.

According to police, the group was partying and consuming alcohol in one of the rooms when a noise complaint from a nearby resident prompted a visit by personnel from the HAL police station.

During the inquiry, the police recorded videos of the group and asked them to vacate the premises.

Amid the commotion, the woman, reportedly under the influence of alcohol, attempted to climb down a sewage pipeline but lost her balance and fell from the fourth-floor balcony.

She landed on the compound below, which had sharp-edged grills, sustaining severe injuries.

The woman was immediately shifted to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Based on a complaint filed by the woman's father, a case has been registered against the hotel management for alleged security lapses.

A detailed inquiry is underway to determine the cause of the incident and fix responsibility, police said.

"A thorough investigation is being conducted to ascertain the roles of the hotel owner, staff, police personnel, and others involved, before taking appropriate legal action," a senior officer said. PTI AMP SSK