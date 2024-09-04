Woman sexually assaulted in her house in UP's Kannauj; 6 arrested

Kannauj (UP), Sep 4 (PTI) A woman was allegedly sexually assaulted in her house here and was later tonsured for complaining about the incident, police said on Wednesday, adding that six persons were arrested in connection with the incident.

"A woman has alleged that one Bachunath entered her house and molested her. The accused and some family of his members later tonsured her head when she complained about the incident," Superintendent of Police Amit Kumar Anand said.

Police registered an FIR in the matter at Vishnugarh police station and arrested Bachunath, his father Guddunath, a female relative and three others in connection with the case on Wednesday, the SP said. PTI COR CDN SKY SKY