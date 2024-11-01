Woman 'sexually' assaulted in Patna, one held

Patna, Nov 1 (PTI) Bihar Police on Friday arrested a man in Patna on charges of 'sexually' assaulting a woman, officials said.

According to Patna (Central) SP Sweety Sahrawat, the man was arrested following a complaint by the victim at Kadam Kuan police station on October 28.

In her complaint, the victim said she had come to Patna on October 20 to meet her boyfriend, but was unable to see him. During this time, her boyfriend introduced her to his friend over the phone.

The victim alleged that her boyfriend's friend invited her to his residence, sedated her and 'sexually' assaulted her.

While the victim did not rule out her boyfriend's involvement, she could not provide concrete evidence, police said.

Police have registered a case against the man and are continuing their investigation.

The SP said, based on initial findings, it does not appear to be a case of gang-rape, but further examination is ongoing.

Meanwhile, an official who refused to be named said the victim is from West Bengal. PTI PKD MNB