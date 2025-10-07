Woman shifted to Silvassa after delivery in Palghar hospital, dies; kin allege negligence

Palghar, Oct 7 (PTI) A 22-year-old woman from Palghar district, who delivered a baby at the state-run Manor rural hospital here before developing medical complications, has died in the Silvassa government hospital, where she was shifted in critical condition, officials said.

The incident has triggered allegations of medical negligence, which were denied by a senior doctor at the Manor health centre on Tuesday. Preeti Jadhav delivered a baby at the Manor facility on Sunday morning. She developed severe complications afterwards.

Her husband, Rahul Jadhav, demanded strict action against the Manor hospital staff, alleging delay in treatment and lack of essential equipment.

Dr. Prashant Rajguru, Superintendent of the Manor Rural Hospital, confirmed Jadhav's death at the Silvassa hospital in Dadra and Nagar Haveli district in the Union territory.

Denying allegations of negligence, he stated that the patient had developed a rare complication and hospital staff tried their best with the available resources.

"The patient was admitted to Manor Hospital at around 7 a.m. on Sunday. She delivered a baby normally around 3 p.m. However, post-delivery, she suffered a rare medical emergency- a protruding placenta and uterus inversion", he told PTI.

He stated that the complication led to excess bleeding. On-duty doctors, including a gynaecologist, tried to manage the patient's condition, which worsened.

"The only option was to go in for further medical procedure, which was not available at the Manor Hospital. Hence, the doctors tried for her treatment locally but in vain. The Civil Surgeon was also consulted", he said.

Dr. Rajguru stated that the hospital could not secure a specialised cardiac ambulance but sent the patient in "the available ambulance with medical facilities and an MBBS doctor" to Silvassa.

"Every necessary precaution and care had been taken in attending to the patient", he claimed.

Boisar MLA Vilas Tare met Maharashtra Public Health Minister Prakash Abitkar and demanded a high-level investigation.

"This is a shocking example of the corrupt and insensitive functioning of the rural healthcare system," he added.

Tare claimed the doctors at Manor hospital refused to treat the patient after her condition worsened and advised her family members to shift her somewhere else.

"No '108' ambulance was made available at the hospital immediately, leading to the crucial delay in shifting her," he alleged.

He claimed the oxygen in the ambulance ran out on the way when the patient was being shifted to Silvassa.

"The ambulance returned halfway due to the oxygen cylinder running out and started again with a new cylinder, but by then it was too late. The patient bled profusely and died on the way," Tare claimed.

He demanded the suspension of doctors who were on duty at Manor Hospital and registration of an offence. The MLA also sought financial assistance of Rs 25 lakh for the family of the deceased woman. PTI COR NSK