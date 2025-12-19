Woman shooter raped at Faridabad hotel, 3 arrested

Faridabad: A 23-year-old woman shooter alleged that she was raped at a hotel during her stay in Faridabad for a competition. Three people, including the woman's friend, have been arrested, officials said.

The victim managed to lock the accused in a hotel room after the alleged rape on Wednesday evening and alert the police, they said.

A case was registered based on her complaint at the Sarai Khawaja police station and the accused – Satendra, Gaurav and the shooter’s female friend – were arrested from the hotel premises, officials said on Thursday.

According to police, the woman shooter had come to Faridabad on Tuesday along with her friend to participate in a competition.

On Wednesday evening, after the competition, her friend called Gaurav, an acquaintance living in Faridabad, requesting him to drop her at a metro station.

Gaurav arrived with his friend Satendra. The four decided to stay back in Faridabad and leave the next day, police said.

They later booked two rooms at a hotel, where they had a party in one of the rooms, police added.

The complainant alleged that around 9 pm, when her friend went downstairs with Gaurav, Satendra who was present in the room raped her.

The victim said that when her friend returned, she informed another acquaintance about the incident, locked the accused inside the room and approached police.

A police team reached the hotel and arrested the three accused. They were produced before a city court and sent to judicial custody, Station House Officer Rakesh Kumar said.