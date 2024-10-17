Woman shot at after argument over sharing pizzas in Delhi

New Delhi, Oct 17 (PTI) A woman was shot at by her sister-in-law's brother following a heated argument over sharing pizzas in northeast Delhi's Welcome area, police said on Thursday.

Four people have been arrested in connection with the incident which took place on Wednesday night, they said.

The matter came to light after Seelampur police station received information from GTB Hospital that a woman, Saadma, was brought to the facility with a gunshot injury, a senior police officer said.

"Initial investigation revealed that the victim's brother-in-law Zeeshan brought pizzas for the entire family on Wednesday. He gave them to everyone in the family, including Saadma, the wife of his younger brother Javed," the officer said.

Zeeshan's wife Saadiya, who had a dispute with Saadma, got upset over her husband sharing food with her sister-in-law and this led to a fight between the three, the officer said.

"At night, Saadiya called her four brothers -- Muntahir, Tafseer, Shahzad and Gulrej -- to her home. Her brothers had an argument with her in-laws. During the argument, Muntahir fired a shot and the bullet hit Saadma," the officer said.

Saadma sustained a bullet injury in her stomach and is undergoing treatment at GTB Hospital. Her condition is stated to be stable, police said.

Muntahir, Tafseer, Shahzad and Gulrej have been arrested, they said.

"We are probing the matter from all angles. We are recording statements of the family members. Further investigation is underway," the officer said. PTI BM DIV DIV