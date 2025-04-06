Woman shot at in Jharkhand's Palamu, dies

Medininagar (Jharkhand), Apr 6 (PTI) A woman died after a couple was shot at by miscreants in Jharkhand's Palamu district, police said on Sunday.

The incident took place at Kajri village on Saturday night, they said.

The assailants suddenly barged into their house and opened fire, leading to the death of Babita Devi, police said.

Her husband, Rama Singh, has been admitted to Medinirai Medical College and Hospital.

"Preliminary investigation suggests the firing may be linked to an old rivalry, but the exact motive behind it could be ascertained only after a detailed probe," a police officer said.

Villagers managed to catch one of the gunmen, who is a resident of Bihar's Gaya district, he said.

Search is underway to nab the other accused, the officer added. PTI CORR SAN RBT