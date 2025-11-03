Woman shot at in Kolkata, critical

Kolkata: A woman was shot by an unidentified assailant in the southern part of the city's Haridevpur area early on Monday, police said.

Mousumi was rushed to the nearby MR Bangur Hospital, and her condition is stated to be critical, they said.

The attacker managed to escape, and a search is underway to trace the person, a police officer said.

"The incident took place around 6.20 am. The woman was hit by the bullet on her back. An investigation is underway," the officer of Haridevpur Police Station told PTI.

Hospital sources said the injured woman is likely to be shifted to another medical facility.