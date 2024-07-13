Woman shot at while sleeping in her house in northeast Delhi

New Delhi, Jul 13 (PTI) A 50-year-old woman was shot at by two people while she was asleep in her house in northeast Delhi on Saturday, police officials said.

The woman, identified as Shakila, received a bullet wound on her left shoulder, they said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (northeast) Joy Tirkey said the incident took place at Janata Mazdoor Colony at 2 am.

During the initial investigation, the police found that two people came to Shakila's house and opened fire at her. She was sleeping at the time of the incident, Tirkey said.

On the complaint of the victim's son Mohammad Ishtikar, a case under section 109(1)/3(5) (murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita & Arms Act has been registered at Welcome police station.

Shalika's son used to work in a courier company, but he has been jobless for the past five months, police said.

"Reason behind firing is being ascertained. Efforts are being made to identify and apprehend the accused persons," the officer said. PTI ALK HIG HIG