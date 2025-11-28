Woman shot dead, 6 injured in violent clash over land in Rajasthan's Alwar

Jaipur, Nov 28 (PTI) A woman was shot dead, and six others were injured on Friday in a violent clash over a land dispute in Rajasthan's Alwar district, police said.

According to the police, the incident occurred in Raisikh Bas village near Mubarakpur in Naugawan area, when two factions of a family attacked each other with sticks and stones over three bighas of land.

Members on one side allegedly opened fire, and a bullet struck Deepo Bai (50) near her neck, killing her on the spot.

"The dispute over three bighas of land had been simmering for about 20 days. Deepo Bai's husband, Charan Singh, cultivated two bighas while the remaining one bigha was being farmed by his cousin Jangeer, who had recently obtained a stay order on the entire land," the police said.

On Friday morning, Jangeer arrived with around eight men carrying guns and sticks and attacked Singh's house. During the stone pelting, Jangeer allegedly opened fire, killing Deepo Bai, they said.

Singh, his sons Kuldeep and Kulwant, and two others were injured in the attack and are undergoing treatment at a hospital.

Four suspects have been detained for questioning, and additional policemen have been deployed to maintain law and order, a senior official said.

Further investigation is underway to trace the absconding accused, the police added.