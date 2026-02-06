Woman shot dead, body burnt over suspicion of ‘black magic’ in Jharkhand

Ranchi, Feb 6 (PTI) A woman was shot dead and then her body was burnt over suspicion that she practised 'black magic', a senior police officer said on Friday.

The murder took place at Taladih village within Tamar police station limits in Ranchi district on February 1.

Six persons, including a close relative of the victim, have been arrested in connection with the case after the post-mortem examination on February 3 revealed a gunshot wound, the official said.

The deceased has been identified as Etwari Kumari, he added.

SP (Rural) Praveen Pushkar said, "We have arrested six persons, including her brother-in-law, Sonaram Lohra (35). During interrogation, they confessed to the crime. Lohra suspected that she practised black magic and used it to kill his two children." According to police, Sonaram planned to kill her and consulted his brother-in-law Amit Lohra (24), who assisted him. Amit then hired shooter Vishnu Mahto (20), and paid him Rs 2 lakh, the SP said.

"That evening, they entered Kumari’s house, and Vishnu Mahto shot and killed her. Thereafter, they set the body on fire to destroy the gunshot evidence and create the impression that the victim had died due to burning," police said. PTI RPS RPS MNB