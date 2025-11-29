Woman shot dead by boyfriend in Noida

Noida: A woman was allegedly shot dead by her boyfriend over an argument between them in a village near Noida, police said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone II) Shakti Mohan Awasthi said that Sonu (25), a resident of Yakubpur village, was in a relationship with a young man named Krishna.

On Friday night, they had an argument and Krishna shot Sonu. The woman died on the spot, he said.

Police have sent the body for post-mortem. The accused, Krishna has been absconding and four police teams have been deployed to search for him.