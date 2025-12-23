Woman shot dead by estranged husband in Bengaluru; accused surrenders

Bengaluru, Dec 23 (PTI) A 39-year-old woman was shot dead allegedly by her estranged husband while she was returning home from work here on Tuesday evening, police said.

Bhuvaneshwari was an assistant bank manager at its Basaveshwaranagar branch and was residing in Rajajinagar with her two children, they said.

After killing his wife, Balamurugan (40), a software engineer, walked into Magadi Road police station, confessed to the crime and surrendered, police said.

According to police, the incident occurred between 6.30 pm and 7 pm. The accused was allegedly waited for the victim while she was returning home on foot from her office and shot her with a pistol.

Bhuvaneshwari sustained bullet injuries and was rushed to Shanbhag Hospital, where she was declared brought dead, a senior police officer said.

The couple had been married for 14 years and had been living separately for the past one-and-a-half years following misunderstandings and marital discord. The accused allegedly suspected his wife of having an affair, while the victim was seeking legal separation, to which he was opposed to.

Police said the victim had been transferred from Whitefield to Basaveshwaranagar branch about six months ago, and the accused was unaware of her place of residence during that period. He allegedly traced her whereabouts and moved to Cholurpalya in the K P Agrahara limits about four months ago.

A week ago, he received a legal notice from her seeking divorce, police added.

A case of murder has been registered and the accused was arrested, police said, adding that further investigation is underway. PTI AMP SA