Woman shot dead by husband for protesting against his extramarital affair

Medininagar (Jharkhand), May 20 (PTI) A 22-year-old woman was shot dead by her husband for allegedly protesting against his "illicit" relationship with another woman in Jharkhand's Palamu district, police said on Tuesday.

The incident occurred on Monday night in Naudiha village under the Patan Police Station area, a senior officer said.

The deceased was identified as Simran Devi, and the husband as Vinit Singh. Their marriage was solemnised in February this year.

Medininagar Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Mani Bhushan Prasad said that the husband was absconding after the incident, and raids were being conducted to arrest him.

"The initial investigation suggests that the man had an illicit relationship with another woman, which was opposed by his wife. They argued the issue on Monday night during which the husband shot her wife dead in anger," the SDPO added. PTI COR SAN BDC