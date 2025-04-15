Woman shot dead by lover in Delhi's Shahdara

New Delhi, Apr 15 (PTI) A 20-year-old woman was allegedly shot dead by her lover following an argument in Delhi's Shahdara, police said on Tuesday.

The accused has been identified as Rizwan (20), they said. He shot Saira twice on Monday night – once on the left side of her head and another on her back.

Sources in the police said that Rizwan and Saira were a couple and were on a walk when the incident happened. "We have scanned some CCTV footage. They were walking normally before but then it looked like some altercation took place between them." "Rizwan took out a pistol, he shot her twice -- on her left side head and back, and fled," the source said.

The victim is survived by her two brothers and two sisters. After her mother's demise recently, whose chaliswa, the 40-day mourning ritual, will fall on April 17, she started living with one of her sisters, Sayyeda (41), and her husband in Kudi Colony. Her father passed away long back.

According to Saira’s family members, she had gone to sleep after dinner on Monday night and when Sayyeda checked her room around 10 pm, she was not there, However, she didn't suspect any foul play as Saira would often go out to meet Rizwan.

Around 2 am on Tuesday, they got to know about the matter from a police team who arrived at their house to inquire about her and took her photo.

Police said they received a PCR call late on Monday night that a woman had been shot and was lying unconscious. A police team from GTB Enclave station rushed to the spot and found the woman's body, the official said.

The area was cordoned off and a crime team was called to inspect the scene. Police are scanning CCTV footage from nearby areas to nab the accused, the official said.

"We have formed multiple teams to arrest the accused and to investigate where he procured the gun from and his background. Initially, we felt that it was a planned murder. But our teams are investigating the entire case from all angles," a senior police officer privy to the investigation said.

A case under section 103 (murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita has been registered.