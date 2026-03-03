Woman shot dead by 'molester' in UP's Basti

Basti (UP), Mar 3 (PTI) An 18-year-old woman was allegedly shot dead in a village here by a man who had earlier molested her, police said on Tuesday.

The class 12 student was sleeping in the veranda of her house on Monday when she was shot.

Doctors at a community health centre declared her dead.

Additional Superintendent of Police Shyam Kant said, "No written complaint has been received so far. However, family members have expressed suspicion about a youth. The body has been sent to the mortuary for post-mortem examination." The victim's mother, Anita, alleged that 22-year-old Mandeep Paswan of the same village had killed her daughter.

Anita said her husband, Dinesh Kumar, works in Punjab to support the family, while she lives in the village with her daughter and son.

She alleged that on December 19, 2025, Paswan molested her daughter and made an explicit video of her to force her into a physical relationship. He also pressured her to marry him, she said.

At the time, Paswan was booked at Kalwari Police Station under BNS and Section 67 of the IT Act but no other preventive action was taken against him, she said.

She accused the local police of negligence and demanded justice for her daughter.