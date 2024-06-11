Woman shot dead in Assam's Karbi Anglong

Diphu (Assam), Jun 11 (PTI) A 23-year-old woman was shot dead inside her house by an unidentified assailant in Assam's Karbi Anglong district, police said on Tuesday.

The gunman entered the house near Arlonglangso on the Diphu-Lumding Road around 1 am and shot at her, before escaping, they said.

The woman, identified as Shukuri Tipsi, died on the spot.

Investigation into the killing is underway and a search operation has been launched to nab the culprit, a police officer said.

The body of the woman, who is believed to have been married to a former militant and later separated, has been sent for post-mortem, he added.