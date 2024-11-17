Woman shot dead in broad daylight in UP's Bareilly

Bareilly (UP): A woman was shot dead in broad daylight allegedly by two bike-borne unidentified men, police said on Sunday.

The victim was identified as Roopwati (45), a resident of Sanjay Nagar, they said.

According to police, Roopwati was returning on Saturday night after closing her food cart, which she operated with her son. As she neared the Shreya Baraat house around midnight, the assailants, on a motorcycle, approached her and fired two bullets on her back.

The woman collapsed on the road, and locals, who heard the gunshots, rushed to the scene and immediately informed the police.

"We are looking into a possible family feud as the motive behind the murder. The body has been sent for post-mortem, and further probe is underway," Station House Officer (SHO) of Baradari police, Amit Pandey said.

The police have begun checking the CCTV footage from the area and have also deployed a dog squad and forensic team to gather evidence.