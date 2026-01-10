Woman shot dead in Delhi; police suspect link to 2023 murder of her husband

New Delhi, Jan 10 (PTI) A 44-year-old woman was shot dead in northwest Delhi's Shalimar Bagh on Saturday, with police suspecting the killing to be linked to the 2023 murder of her husband, a case in which the prime accused is still absconding, an official said.

The deceased was identified as Rachna Yadav, a resident of Shalimar Bagh. Police said she suffered a gunshot injury to her head and died on the spot.

According to police, a PCR call was received at 10.59 am at Shalimar Bagh police station reporting that a woman had been shot. Local police teams rushed to the spot and found Rachna's body lying on the road. An empty cartridge was also recovered from the scene.

Additional Commissioner of Police (Northwest) Bhisham Singh said preliminary inquiry revealed that Rachna was returning from a neighbour’s house when unidentified assailants fired at her from close range.

"She was shot in the head and died on the spot. Crime Team and FSL teams were called, and the scene of crime was thoroughly examined,” Singh said.

The officer said Rachna was originally from Bhalswa village and that her husband, Vijendra Yadav, was murdered in 2023 in a case registered at Jahangirpuri police station, which is currently under trial.

"Prima facie, it appears that the present case is linked to the earlier murder. We are ascertaining details of that case as well," Singh said, adding that multiple teams have been formed to identify and trace the assailants.

Speaking to reporters, Kanika Yadav, the deceased's elder daughter, alleged that the murder was orchestrated by Bharat Yadav, the main accused in her father’s killing, who is still absconding.

"Some of the accused in my father's murder case are lodged in Tihar Jail. Despite that, they are planning such crimes. Bharat Yadav planned and executed my mother's murder," she alleged.

Kanika claimed her mother was targeted as she was a key witness in her father's murder case.

"They were afraid that they would be convicted on the basis of her statement. That is why my mother was killed. My father was murdered in 2023 and the case is still pending before the court," she said.

Police said Rachna is survived by two daughters, one of whom is married, while the younger daughter lived with her.

Further investigation is underway, and legal action is being taken, police added.