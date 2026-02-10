Woman shot dead in Jharkhand’s Chatra

Chatra, Feb 10 (PTI) A 25-year-old woman was allegedly shot dead by her former husband in Jharkhand’s Chatra district, police said on Tuesday.

The incident occurred on Monday at Gaighat village under Hunterganj police station limits. The deceased has been identified as Poonam Kumari.

Prabhat Kumar, officer-in-charge of the police station, said, “The matter is related to a domestic dispute. The body of the woman has been sent to Chatra Sadar Hospital for post-mortem examination. An investigation is underway.” He said that during initial investigation, it has come to light that the woman was earlier married to the accused, but later left him, and subsequently married another man named Yogendra Bhuiyan.

Raids are being conducted at multiple locations to nab the accused, Kumar added. PTI CORR RPS RBT