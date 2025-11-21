Woman shot dead in Mathura by husband over marital disputes

Mathura (UP), Nov 21 (PTI) A 25-year-old woman was shot dead allegedly by her husband over ongoing marital disputes, police here said on Friday.

The accused, Suraj, is on the run, they said.

SP (City) Rajiv Kumar Singh said police received information on Thursday that a woman in the Govind Nagar area had sustained a gunshot wound to the head.

A team rushed to the spot and took her to a hospital, where she succumbed after nearly four hours of treatment in the early hours of Friday, he said.

The victim, Khushi, was shot allegedly by her husband, with whom she had been married for five years, Singh said, adding that the couple had been pursuing a divorce and the accused had called her out, claiming he wanted to discuss a settlement.

Following a complaint by the woman's father, police have launched a search for Suraj, the police said. PTI COR KIS APL APL