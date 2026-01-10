Woman shot dead in north-west Delhi; police link killing to husband’s murder case

New Delhi, Jan 10 (PTI) A woman was allegedly shot dead in northwest Delhi’s Shalimar Bagh on Saturday, with police suspecting the killing to be linked to the long-pending murder case of her husband, in which some of the accused are still absconding, an official said.

The deceased has been identified as Rachna Yadav, whose husband was murdered a few years ago. The police said she had been actively following up the case and pressing for justice.

Some of the suspects named in her husband’s murder case, who are still absconding, are being viewed as key suspects in the woman's murder. Investigators are probing whether the killing was carried out to silence her or intimidate witnesses connected to the earlier case, the police said.

A senior police officer said multiple teams have been formed to track down the assailants. CCTV footage from the area is being analysed and local residents are being questioned to piece together the sequence of events. PTI SSJ SSJ MNK MNK MNK