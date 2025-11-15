Woman shot dead in Punjabi Bagh house by 'lover'

New Delhi, Nov 15 (PTI) A 24-year-old woman was shot dead allegedly by a jilted lover, who then allegedly turned the gun on himself at her house in west Delhi's Punjabi Bagh on Saturday, police said.

Police received a call around midday regarding two people lying in an injured condition in a house in the Old Slum Quarters in Punjabi Bagh, they said.

Inside the one-room dwelling, a woman, Muskan, was found lying on a mattress with what appeared to be a gunshot wound to the head, a police officer said. She was declared dead on the spot.

In another room of the same unit, a man, who was later identified as Neeraj, 25, was found with a gunshot injury on his chest, police said. He was immediately taken to a nearby hospital, where he is undergoing treatment.

Prima facie, it appeared to be a matter of unrequited love, the officer said.

The Mobile Crime Team and a Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) team inspected the spot and collected samples for scientific examination, officials said.

The circumstances leading to the firing are being ascertained, the officer added. PTI SSJ VN VN