Woman shot dead in UP village

Ballia (UP), Aug 28 (PTI) A 24-year-old woman was shot dead on Monday by unidentified assailants, who barged into her house in Rampurchit village of the district, police said.

Gudiya Yadav was shot in the early hours while she was working in the courtyard of her house. Her family members saw three people escaping from the spot after the incident, the police said.

The woman was taken to the district hospital, where the doctors declared her dead.

Superintendent of Police (SP) S Anand said the woman was shot in the head.

On the complaint of the woman's father Harendra Yadav, a case has been registered against three unknown persons and the body has been sent for postmortem.

The motive behind the murder is not yet clear and investigations are on, the SP said, adding three teams have been set up to probe the incident. PTI COR SAB MNK MNK DV DV