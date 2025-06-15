Woman shot dead in UP's Hathras, family feud suspected

Hathras (UP), Jun 14 (PTI) A 24-year-old woman was shot dead in front of her mother by two motorcycle-borne assailants near the Sadar Tehsil area here on Saturday, police said.

Police suspect a family dispute behind the killing.

The father of the victim, Kalpita, works as a driver for the Hathras district magistrate, and the family lives in the Sardar Tehsil complex, they said.

According to police, the woman and her mother were returning from a local market on a scooter when the incident occurred in the evening. The assailants stopped them and shot Kalpita before fleeing from the scene.

Some passersby rushed her to the district hospital, where doctors declared her brought dead, police said.

Superintendent of Police Chiranjeev Nath Sinha said the victim's mother is an eyewitness.

He indicated that a family dispute involving the wife of the victim's brother may have been the motive behind the killing.

"Preliminary investigations suggest that a friend of Kalpita's sister-in-law carried out the shooting... A case is being registered and efforts are underway to trace the assailants," the SP said.