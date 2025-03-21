Woman shot in the head dies after five men abandon her in Indore hospital

Indore, Mar 21 (PTI) A 24-year-old woman with a bullet stuck in her head died after being abandoned by five men in a hospital in Indore in Madhya Pradesh on Friday, a police official said.

Bhavana Singh was admitted to the hospital at 3:30am in a critical condition, after which the five men fled from the area, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Rajesh Dandotiya told reporters here.

"The hospital management alerted Lasudia police station, which reached there and recovered a key with a chain, which led us to a house in Mahalaxmi Nagar. We found liquor bottles, glasses, eatables and blood spread on the floor of a room in the house," he said.

Lasudiya police station in charge Taresh Soni told PTI that Bhavana Singh's friends used to live on rent in a house in RR Building in Mahalaxmi Nagar.

"We got the address from the key with chain, which may have fallen from the pocket of one of her friends. The house owner has said Ashu, a resident of Datia district, was the deceased's friend. She used to come to the room often. We are questioning the house owner and two others who were at the party after taking them into custody," he said.

They have told police Ashu pointed a country-made pistol at Singh, which went off, the official said.

A hunt is on for Ashu, he added.