Woman SI, constable suspended after girl flees from one stop centre in UP's Deoria

Deoria (UP), Feb 27 (PTI) A woman sub-inspector (SI) and a woman constable were suspended over alleged negligence after a girl escaped from a one stop centre here, officials said on Friday.

A one stop centre is a specialised, government-implemented scheme providing integrated support and assistance under one roof to women affected by violence and distress.

Superintendent of Police Sanjeev Suman ordered the suspension of Sub-Inspector Rekha Devi and Constable Sarita Bindu, who were posted at the Asha Jyoti Centre, for alleged gross negligence, indifference and dereliction of duty after the minor fled from the facility during their duty hours, a police spokesperson said.

Departmental proceedings have also been initiated against them, the spokesperson added.

The police have sent a report to the Deoria district magistrate recommending punitive action against women PRD (Prantiya Rakshak Dal) personnel Kiran Devi, Sheela Devi and Mansha Devi, who were also on duty at the time, as well as one stop centre manager Neetu Bharti.

According to officials, the girl from the Tarkulwa area had been staying at the facility since February 14 for protection and counselling. On Wednesday evening, she went out of the premises with a woman PRD staff to purchase some items but managed to give her the slip and escape.

Police teams and centre staff are conducting searches to trace her, but no clue about her whereabouts has been found so far, officials said. PTI COR KIS ARB ARB