Woman SI, two constables booked for corruption in Delhi

New Delhi, Sep 4 (PTI) Three police personnel, including a woman sub-inspector, posted at the cyber police station in west Delhi have been booked on corruption charges, an official said on Thursday.

The vigilance unit of Delhi Police has registered two separate cases against sub-inspector Vijeta Gautam, constable Sanjay and head constable Rakesh Kumar, according to a statement.

In the first case, a resident of Naraina village alleged that he was summoned to the cyber police station by Vijeta and Sanjay, who told him his Aadhaar and PAN cards have been misused to open a Paytm Agent Merchant KYC account under enquiry, the statement said.

The complainant alleged that the officers demanded Rs 50,000 as bribe and threatened him with false implication if he failed to pay.

During an enquiry, the vigilance bureau found the allegations of harassment, demand of bribe and misuse of official position substantiated, and a case was subsequently registered at the Vigilance Police Station, it read.

In the second case, an Uttam Nagar resident and her husband complained that the accused officers demanded and accepted Rs 1.85 lakh to dismiss a case of creating a fake social media ID registered against her husband at the cyber police station. The complainants further alleged that despite the payment, the officers kept demanding additional money.

The enquiry confirmed the allegations of harassment and acceptance of bribe, following which another FIR under the Prevention of Corruption Act was registered. The Vigilance Unit said investigations are underway in both the cases.