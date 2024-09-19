Woman sits on bike’s fuel tank, hugs rider while driving in Delhi; police slams Rs 11,000 fine

New Delhi, Sep 19 (PTI) Delhi Traffic Police has slapped a fine of Rs 11,000 on a motorcycle rider after a video of him with a woman sitting on the fuel tank of the two-wheeler facing him went viral on social media.

In the video, the man is seen riding a bike without helmet on a busy road during night hours and overtaking vehicles on the road. The woman is seen hugging him while sitting on the fuel tank facing the rider.

According to police, they received the video and after analysing the same, it was revealed that the violators were on an unknown motorcycle, driving without helmets in the night and were seen going towards Bhera underpass.

Due to flashing of light from the back side, the number of the motorcycle was not readable, following which the CCTV footage of the area was checked. Later, it was found that the incident took place between 1 am to 1.15 am on September 15, a senior police officer said.

Police search the CCTV cameras, installed at the whole stretch from Vikaspuri to Peeragarhi. The motorcycle was identified and searched for the owner of the two-wheeler -- Mohammad Mehfooz, a resident of Mohan Garden.

He was prosecuted for driving without helmet, without driving licence), and dangerous driving) on Tuesday, the officer added.