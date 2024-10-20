Woman slits wrist, sends video to boyfriend, seeing her condition in hospital he faints and dies

New Delhi, Oct 20 (PTI) A 30-year-old man, who received a video from his girlfriend in which she is slitting her wrist, rushed her to the hospital but fainted and subsequently died after seeing her condition, police said on Sunday.

Police suspect it could be case of cardiac arrest but are awaiting more information to ascertain the cause of his death.

According to police, on the intervening night of Friday and Saturday, a PCR call was received at 3.34 am at Anand Vihar police station regarding an unconscious man who has been admitted to a hospital.

Police reached the Kailash Deepak Hospital but Arun Nanda had already been declared dead by doctors, a senior police officer said.

During inquiry, it was found that Nanda's friend, a resident of Jagatpuri, was admitted to Kailash Deepak Hospital for slitting her veins with a sharp object in Anand Vihar area of Delhi's Shahdara, the officer said.

"Initially we got to know that she had sent the video of the injury to his friend Arun by using a messaging application. After seeing her condition, Arun fainted in the hospital suddenly and was declared dead after being examined by doctors," the officer said.

Police said that Arun's body was sent to Subzi Mandi Mortuary for autopsy on Saturday and later was handed over to his family members after post-mortem.

"During the post-mortem, the doctor has also preserved the viscera of the deceased. There were no allegations of any assault. PTI BM SKY SKY